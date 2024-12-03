Search continues for two people still missing days after car veered off road near Malibu

Investigation continues into mysterious crash off Malibu cliff; two passengers still missing

Authorities are still searching for one of the three people there were inside of a car that veered off the side of a road near Malibu over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. They say that they received a "late reported crash" call the day after the crash actually happened.

"The reporting party was a passenger in the vehicle and related there were two other occupants that were unaccounted for," the CHP statement said. "The reporting party claimed he exited from the vehicle and hiked to a nearby road where he was picked up, but never heard from the other two occupants in the vehicle."

Officers responded to the area and found the car, a white Cadillac Escalade that had gone about 1,000 feet over the side of Deer Creek Road in unincorporated Ventura County.

At the time that they arrived at the scene, they say that no one had heard from the driver of the car or the other passenger.

Despite deployed a "full search and rescue team" to search the area for the other people, which included members of the Ventura County Fire Department, Oxnard Fire Department and Navy Fire, no others were found.

The road where the crash happened is nearly 10 miles up Pacific Coast Highway from Trancas Canyon, where the road is narrow and the cliffs steep.

"When the car left the roadway it was just coming around the curb. Obviously, he didn't negotiate the curb correctly and it just started to roll off from the right said," said CHP Officer Ryan Ayala.

They say that the man suffered some injuries to his arm as well as seatbelt abrasions, but that his survival was nothing short of miraculous. Investigators are still unsure why it took so long for the man to report the crash.

"I don't want to speculate about why he didn't call," Ayala said. "But, the reason he didn't call was because he wasn't able to get ahold of them the following day."

The man provided the names of the other passengers in the SUV when he climbed out, but after knocking at the door of their residence officers were "unsuccessful in talking to anybody."

Their investigation remains ongoing. They say that the license plate on the Cadillac is from out of state, so they're still trying to determine who owns the vehicle.