Search continues for murder suspect who fatally stabbed man in East Los Angeles

Authorities have released the identity of the murder suspect they believe is connected to a fatal stabbing that happened in East Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Kevin Freddy Medel, who also goes by the name "Snoop."

He is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred on June 8 at around 5 a.m., when deputies found Rodrigo Ramirez, 26, dead on a sidewalk near First Street and Indiana Street.

Medel is listed as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous and if he is located to contact them immediately at (323) 890-5500.