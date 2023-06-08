Deputies investigate deadly stabbing in East Los Angeles

A man was found stabbed to death Thursday in East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.

The victim was discovered dead at about 5 a.m. near First and Indiana streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

There was no immediate information available about the man's identity. No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)