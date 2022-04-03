Search continues for missing Diamond Bar man Derrick Kwan; Last seen before hiking trip

Friends, family and local authorities continued the search for Derrick Kwan, the missing 27-year-old Diamond Bar man, Saturday afternoon.

Kwan reportedly left his parent's home on March 27 at around 11 a.m., with plans to go hiking in the Lake Arrowhead area.

His father reported that surveillance footage from the home showed him leaving at that time - which was the last anyone saw him.

According to David Chiang, a friend of Kwan's, he is an experienced hiker. He is possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and has two bags in his possession.

Authorities reportedly found Kwan's vehicle later that same day -- abandoned -- near Highway 138 and the Crestline cutoff point, where it appeared to have struck the guardrail and sustained minor damage.

Chiang said that deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station are handling the case.

Multiple attempts to reach Kwan have been thus far unsuccessful, as phone calls go straight to voicemail.

The vehicle was reportedly impounded by a local tow yard, but family is unable to access the vehicle because it is registered in Kwan's name.

Chiang has organized multiple search parties, where friends and family gather in Diamond Bar before heading to the crash site and up the mountain to look for Kwan.