Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues for hit-and-run driver who fled scene of fatal crash in Sun Valley

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal Sun Valley crash on Friday
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal Sun Valley crash on Friday 01:22

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the driver who fled from the scene of a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead in Sun Valley on Friday. 

The collision happened at around 6:15 a.m., when the driver of a white flatbed truck is said to have made a left turn onto Lankershim Boulevard from Tuxford Street, striking a bicyclist who was crossing the area using a crosswalk. 

After the initial collision, the bicyclist was struck again by a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta. That driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. 

LAPD officers are now searching for the driver of the flatbed truck, who fled from the area without stopping. They are said to have headed north along Lankershim Blvd. 

The bicyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (818) 644-8033.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.