Search continues for hit-and-run driver who fled scene of fatal crash in Sun Valley

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the driver who fled from the scene of a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead in Sun Valley on Friday.

The collision happened at around 6:15 a.m., when the driver of a white flatbed truck is said to have made a left turn onto Lankershim Boulevard from Tuxford Street, striking a bicyclist who was crossing the area using a crosswalk.

After the initial collision, the bicyclist was struck again by a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta. That driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

LAPD officers are now searching for the driver of the flatbed truck, who fled from the area without stopping. They are said to have headed north along Lankershim Blvd.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (818) 644-8033.