Watch CBS News
Local News

Seal pup climbs on multiple surfboards out in the water at Pacific Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

WATCH: Seal pup climbs on surfboard in Pacific Beach
WATCH: Seal pup climbs on surfboard in Pacific Beach 00:40

Surfs up, seal pup! 

A young seal has been climbing on multiple surfboards out in the water near Pacific Beach in San Diego on Tuesday.

According to the drone photographer, the pup has been doing it for the past couple days and appears to be an orphan. 

The seal pup can be seen popping out of the water and wiggling onto the surfboards of many surfers. A couple even caught some waves with the little guy!

SeaWorld and the city were contacted about the adventurous little seal and went out to evaluate it. When officials arrived they found the seal pup out in the water and said it appeared to be happy and healthy. 

Although the pup's mother was no where to be found, the team said there was no need to intervene since the seal seemed old enough to take care of itself.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.