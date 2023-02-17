Seal beach police continue search for driver that crashed into a car full of ballerinas

It's a miracle 17-year-old Rhyann Diaz made it out alive.

"I just want to say thank you," she said. "It really — like everything that everyone has done so far has been so helpful."

On Saturday night, she and four friends were heading to dinner after a grueling day of auditions for a summer intensive ballet program. The five young ladies never made it to the restaurant.

"Parent's worst nightmare," said Rosanna Diaz, Rhyann's mother. "You don't want to get that phone call, ever."

Rhyann was riding in the back seat when a man driving a Mercedes sped through a red light and T-boned their car, injuring all five ballerinas. Rhyann shattered her pelvis, broke almost every rib and bruised her lung.

"Sorry it hasn't set in," said her mother. "It's just I've been trying to be strong."

17-year-old Rhyann Diaz promised to return to dancing after suffering several serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach. Rosanna Diaz

Strong for her only daughter, who wore her first tutu at 3 years old. Since then, she's only ever wanted to become a professional dancer.

"When she dances you can tell she loves it," said Rosanna. "You just king of get mesmerized by her."

But right now, toe shoes aren't in her daughter's purview. Rhyann spent four days in the pediatric intensive care unit at Long Beach Memorial along with another badly injured dancer. THe three others are now home.

According to Seal Beach police, the driver who ran off into the neighborhood still hasn't been caught and they're waiting for more evidence to be processed.

At this point, doctors don't know when Rhyann will be able to walk, or even, dance again. Rhyann said she's optimistic and hasn't given up on her dream.

"Oh I'm definitely going to try to come back as strong as possible — as safely as possible too," she said. "And just remember this news as motivation, even more, to just keep dancing to the best of my ability."