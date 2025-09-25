Scooter company plans to ban rider who crashed into LA woman

Electric scooter company Lime plans to ban rider who crashed into woman in LA

The scooter company Lime plans to ban a rider in Los Angeles after he crashed into a woman and left her on a Toluca Lake sidewalk.

The collision happened on the sidewalk outside of a skincare center on Riverside Drive on Saturday, Sept. 18. Prisca, who only wanted to share her first name, said she was walking out of a skincare center when a man riding a scooter crashed into her. Video from Prisca's car showed that she had taken a few steps out of the center's doorway before the collision.

"I was in such shock, being hit," Prisca said. "My arms hurt so bad, my hip. I still have bruises on my arms. I have a bruise on my rib on the left side."

After the collision, the rider got up and asked Prisca why she didn't look left after exiting the business. California law prohibits people from riding electric scooters on sidewalks.

"He never said anything like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry, can I help? Or do you need my information? Are you hurt?" Prisca said. "He just got up and just rolled along."

Prisca said she reported the collision to the police. In a statement, Lime said it will investigate the crash and plans to ban the rider from its platform when it identifies him.

Prisca, who is a hair and makeup artist, said she hasn't been able to work since the crash.