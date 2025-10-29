School teacher arrested for alleged child sexual abuse in Colton

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested a teacher from Colton accused of sexually abusing multiple children.

Detectives booked Bemis Elementary School teacher Steve Popper with three felonies, including possession of child pornography. He will be held in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

Deputies from the department's Crimes Against Children Detail began investigating Popper after receiving an online tip on Oct. 8 claiming that he had allegedly downloaded child sexual material. When they arrested him three weeks later, detectives discovered evidence of child sexual abuse of at least four juveniles.

San Bernardino County SD did not release the age or identities of the victims, but Popper's arrest records showed that he was booked with lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

Detectives released Popper's photograph, believing he may have victimized additional children.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Jason Desario at (909) 890-4904. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or via the website wetip.com.