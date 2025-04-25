2 school police officers assaulted after responding to altercation between students in Highland

Two police officers were physically assaulted after responding to an altercation between students at a Highland charter high school on Thursday afternoon, district officials say.

Video from a witness shows the officers being assaulted in a shopping center parking lot next to Entrepreneur High School. The school said it had no comment. Entrepreneur High School is a public charter campus in Highland that is operated by Real Journeys Academies. While the school is responsible for its own operations and curriculum, it contracts with the SBCUSD for law enforcement services.

It's not clear who the people are in the video. The footage shows several women, including at least one who appears to be a teenager, screaming, swearing and scuffling with the San Bernardino City School District officers.

Another woman arrives and yells at an officer that the girl is her daughter. She can be heard saying "don't touch her" and tells the young woman to calm down. Not long after that, the yelling and pushing resumed, with one woman going after the female officer. She pulls the officer's hair, which yanks out her bun.

Kandi Thompson, whose grandson attends the school, shared an email to families describing the incident with the school police.

"We want to reassure you that at no time were any of our students or staff in danger, as the incident occurred after all students had been dismissed for the day," the school wrote.

After the assault, officers can be seen talking on the radio and then San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies arrive. The District Attorney has not replied to KCAL News about whether any charges will be filed.