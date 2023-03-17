School bus crashes into yard in South L.A. traffic accident
A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in South Los Angeles.
The school bus and two other vehicles collided on the 1700 block of West 54th Street at about 7:35 a.m. The bus crashed into the front yard of a house.
Students were reportedly on the bus but it was unclear how many. The school bus driver sustained minor hand injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The collision was under investigation.
