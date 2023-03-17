Watch CBS News
Local

School bus crashes into yard in South L.A. traffic accident

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

School bus crashes into South L.A. yard in traffic accident
School bus crashes into South L.A. yard in traffic accident 01:16
south-la-school-bus-crash.png
The school bus and two other vehicles collided on the 1700 block of West 54th Street around 8 a.m. The bus crashed into the front yard of a house. KCAL News

A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in South Los Angeles.

The school bus and two other vehicles collided on the 1700 block of West 54th Street at about 7:35 a.m. The bus crashed into the front yard of a house.

Students were reportedly on the bus but it was unclear how many. The school bus driver sustained minor hand injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The collision was under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.