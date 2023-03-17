School bus crashes into yard in South L.A. traffic accident

The school bus and two other vehicles collided on the 1700 block of West 54th Street around 8 a.m. The bus crashed into the front yard of a house. KCAL News

A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in South Los Angeles.

The school bus and two other vehicles collided on the 1700 block of West 54th Street at about 7:35 a.m. The bus crashed into the front yard of a house.

Students were reportedly on the bus but it was unclear how many. The school bus driver sustained minor hand injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The collision was under investigation.