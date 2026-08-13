Ojai Raptor Center warns about scams using Big Bear bald eagle Jackie

In a social media post on Thursday, the Ojai Raptor Center alerted its supporters to potential scams involving merchandise featuring Big Bear's bald eagle, Jackie.

Several listings claimed it would benefit the wildlife rehabilitation center, according to the center. However, the staff said it has not collaborated with anyone to produce the merchandise and does not want any share of the proceeds.

"We want to make our position clear. The Ojai Raptor Center Does Not Sell Patient Merchandise," the veterinary team wrote in the social media post. "We have an official online shop on our website where we sell Ojai Raptor Center merchandise, but we do not sell merchandise featuring Jackie or any other individual patient."

The specialized veterinary center said only the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit organization that advocated for Jackie and other wildlife in the area, approached their staff about a merchandise collaboration.

"While we fully support FOBBV and appreciate the beautiful project they created, we specifically requested that none of the proceeds from their merchandise be donated to Ojai Raptor Center," the center wrote. "Support through official channels."

It urged anyone looking to support the center or any local rehabilitation facility to go directly to their shops or donate to their official fundraisers.

"Wildlife rehabilitation centers across the country depend heavily on public support to provide specialized care for injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife," the veterinary team wrote. "Make Sure Your Support Reaches the Right Place."

The Ojai Raptor Center treated Jackie for nearly a month until she died earlier this week following a series of health setbacks stemming from anemia and a mystery illness.