Big Bear bald eagle Jackie dies after health "continued to deteriorate," California veterinary center says

Jackie, the bald eagle who gained national attention for raising eaglets in Big Bear with her partner Shadow, has died after receiving care in an animal care center, Ojai Raptor Center in California announced Monday.

The center, which cared for Jackie for her last three weeks, said she died in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we share that [Jackie] passed away in the early hours of this morning, following more than three weeks of intensive medical care," the center said.

The veterinary center has detailed every step of Jackie's time in their care, including a series of setbacks that she faced due to anemia and a mystery illness that caused her packed cell volume to drop well below average. Despite undergoing a blood transfusion, Jackie's condition continued to worsen.

Ojai Raptor Center

"Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists," Ojai Raptor Center said. "She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit."

Her remains have been transferred into the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Jackie had been in the care of the raptor center since July 17, when she was transferred following rescue by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue team. They responded to the Dana Point Park area near Big Bear Lake after learning that she had been involved in a fight with two subadult eagles and was found to be "very sick."

Jackie and Shadow have gained national fame as their day-to-day lives have been observed for years via a livestream camera operated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit wildlife organization.

Estimated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley to have lived about 14 years, Jackie mothered several eaglets to fledging with Shadow, including Simba, Spirit, Sunny, Gizmo and her two most recently hatched eaglets, Luna and Sandy.

The names were famously chosen by students at nearby Big Bear Elementary School. Sandy was named after the late Sandy Steers, the longtime FOBBV executive director who helped launch the livestream cameras. Steers died earlier this year.

In a statement, FOBBV urged the public to treat the organization and Ojai Raptor Center's staff with kindness in light of the news.

"Soar free Jackie," the organization said.