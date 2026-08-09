Big Bear bald eagle Jackie in critical, unstable condition after "incredibly difficult" day, California veterinary center says

Jackie, the bald eagle famous for raising several eaglets in Big Bear with her partner Shadow, is in critical and unstable condition as veterinary teams continue to care for her in Ventura County.

"The past 24 hours have been incredibly difficult," the Ojai Raptor Center said in a post to Facebook on Sunday afternoon. "[Jackie] remains critically ill, and her condition is currently unstable."

The bald eagle has been in Ojai Raptor Center's care for three weeks after she was rescued following a fight with two other eagles. She subsequently fell ill, with the center describing her as anemic.

Jackie's packed cell volume was as low as 6% on Saturday. It rose to 9% on Sunday, the center said.

"While this is a small improvement, her PCV remains critically low and her overall condition remains extremely serious," the center said.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, her PCV was 17%.

Ojai Raptor Center said there were no further updates on her health.

"Our entire focus remains on [Jackie's] welfare and providing the care she needs," the center said. "Every decision continues to be guided by her medical condition and what is in her best interest."