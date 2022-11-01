Save some money at the grocery store with these tips

Save some money at the grocery store with these tips

Save some money at the grocery store with these tips

From higher prices to "shrinkflation" grocery trips are costing shoppers more and more. However, there are small and easy ways to save money.

First and foremost, supermarket guru Phil Lembert recommends all shoppers avoid the produce section when they first enter the store.

"Look at all these colors, these aromas — they put you in a better mood," he said. "What that means is we're gonna send more money and we're gonna spend more time in the store."

Lembert also says that every shopper should bring a list with them to avoid any wandering and drive down the amount of time they spend inside of the supermarket.

Additionally, he recommends every shopper pay attention to the fine print on their product's label to avoid bad deals. For example, while on a trip to a grocery store, Lembert showed that a 16-ounce of pistachios was $5.49 compared to a bag half that size costing $4.99.

Buyers should beware of "shrinkage" or when packages look the same as before but the quantity you are buying is not. This is a result of shrinkflation, or when businesses reduce the size of a product while either keeping the same prize or charging more.

"So, if you look quickly 'Oh, they're all the same," said Lembert. "The bags of coffee are all the same but [they're] 11 ounces, 12 ounces and 10.5 ounces."

The same applies to some ice cream containers with some "pints" of ice cream actually weighing two ounces less than normal.

Also, buying in bulk doesn't always save you money. For example, a "Giant Size" box of Cheerios contains more cereal than a smaller "Family-sized" box. However, when looking at the clearly labeled price per ounce, the larger box of Cheerios is about 7 cents more expensive, per ounce, compared to the medium-sized box.

"Now you're saving money," said Lembert.

For seafood, Lembert cautioned consumers about falling into the fresh vs. frozen trap. According to the supermarket guru, most fish is frozen at some point making it a bit hard to justify buying the more expensive fresh option.

Another savings tip is to visit the deli counter if you're looking for some cheese. For example, a Boar's Head package of pre-sliced Swiss Cheese costs about $1.21 an ounce. However, the same cheese, which could be sliced to order, is 69 cents an ounce just eight feet away at the deli counter.

Grocers like Ralph's have also launched campaigns such as "Zero Hunger, Zero Waste," which can result in big savings for shoppers.

"They're having some imperfections here or there or cut differently," Ralphs spokesperson Sunny Parr said when showcasing some meat products. "They've already put them at a reduced price."

Also, meat that's close to its "freeze by" date is also significantly marked down and bags of "imperfect items" in the produce section can go for as little as 99 cents.

Finally, wherever you shop, check the weekly flyers and join your grocer's club. Ralph's even has an app that offers additional coupons based on your buying habits.