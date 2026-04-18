Iconic Santa Monica bars The Misfit and Britannia Pub closing as Third Street Promenade struggles continue

A pair of iconic Santa Monica bars have announced their pending closures, adding more darkened storefronts to the once-bustling Third Street Promenade.

The Misfit Bar & Restaurant said that it would be closing for good on Saturday night, ending a 15-year run as one of the city's favorite eateries. Dozens of people gathered to say their final goodbyes throughout the day.

"We're really bummed, because it's one of our favorite bars down here near The Promenade," said Levi Stein.

In a statement shared on the restaurant's website, LGO Hospitality said that the closure was due to "impacts from ownership's abandonment and chronic conditions plaguing Downtown Santa Monica."

"Unfortunately, a revolving door of five building ownership entities, with the ever-declining commitment to preserve and build upon The Misfit's years of success, squandered the value that we built together with you, our guests," the statement said, in part.

The Misfit Bar & Restaurant in Santa Monica, which closes for the last time on Saturday, April 18, 2026. CBS LA

Stein, who was one of many who lined up on Saturday, acknowledged that downtown is far from what it used to be in the past.

"I think there's definitely a perception that Santa Monica has become a little bit of an unsafe area at times," Stein said.

Just a block away, in the city's shopping and dining district, the Britannia Pub has also announced its looming closure come July, when its lease is set to expire.

Though they didn't explicitly state why they planned to close, restaurant owners said that they have already secured a new location after spending 30 years on Santa Monica Boulevard.

"While change is coming to this corner, the Britannia spirit isn't going anywhere," said a post on the pub's Instagram account. "The next evolution of the pub will see the Cain boys taking the reins, ensuring that the legacy of great service and community remains in the family while bringing a fresh energy to our next chapter."

Britannia British Pub & Restaurant has also announced its looming plans to close in Santa Monica, ending a 30-year run in the area. CBS LA

Locals said that its sad to see so many iconic restaurants, where millions of people have made memories, closing down for the litany of reasons plaguing parts of Los Angeles, including crime, increased rent and cost of living.

"Everything's gone. Honestly. We grew up in L.A., so it's really sad to see Third Street when we were growing up, and now as an adult," said Sabrina Elfarissi.

Santa Monica city officials acknowledged that a change of shopping habits and safety concerns has hurt the popular shopping center. Despite this, they believe bigger things are on the horizon.

Last month, the city approved a $3 million plan aimed at bringing business back to the downtown area. The plan includes 90 minutes of downtown parking for just $1, eliminating fees for new builds and remodels and extending the Entertainment Zone across all of downtown.

"It'll take time to reach full crescendo, I think, to where the public sort of gets it," said Hunter Hall, with the Main Street Business Improvement Association.

Hall said that as many as 17 new businesses are planning to open in the area in the coming months, including a Taco Bell Cantina that will take the Britannia Pub's location, and a Raising Cane's restaurant.