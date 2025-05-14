Santa Monica officials pass public drinking zone proposal aimed at boosting Third Street Promenade

Santa Monica is shaking things up to bring more life and more people back to the Third Street Promenade with the approval of a proposal that will let visitors sip alcoholic drinks as they stroll through downtown.

People in the area said it's generally quiet, at least compared to what it was years ago, but now, the city is hoping the Santa Monica Entertainment Zone will attract crowds.

"If we want to bring our tourists and regional visitors back downtown, I think we need to make it worth their while," said Caroline Torosis, the Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem.

On Tuesday night, the Santa Monica City Council approved the designation of Santa Monica's Entertainment Zone to allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase an alcoholic drink from licensed and participating businesses and consume it outdoors.

Some residents said Santa Monica has fallen on hard times, especially since the pandemic, with the sight of more officers and crime scenes as well as a lack of big crowds in popular areas. But they think this new idea can bring the area back.

The Entertainment Zone will span across the 1200-1400 blocks of the Promenade, between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway. A spokesperson for the city council said the initial rollout will begin in June, Fridays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Participants will have to wear a special wristband and there will be an extra security presence to ensure people are drinking responsibly, the city council said.