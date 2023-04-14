Santa Monica residents concerned about Third Street Promenade's downturn

In recent years Elena Williamson and her brother Dylan have noticed that Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica isn't the ideal destination it used to be.

"There's been a lot of closed storefronts," said Elena. "You just notice it walking around."

For months, John Alle has been trying to get the attention of the City Council, hoping that raising awareness will prompt city leaders to help lift up the area. To do so, he put up a large banner that reads "Santa Monica IS NOT Safe" and another that says "Crime... Depravity... Outdoor Mental Asylum."

"This property has been vandalized countless times along with others on this same block," said Alle.

The Santa Monica Coalition has documented vandalism and open drug use in front of stores. Like Alle, the group said it's trying to get the attention of City Hall to address the homeless crisis in a humane way.

"There's not one shelter open for the police to move someone into that's suffering from hypothermia," said Alle.

In response, the city stated in part:

"Our Police Department is successfully preventing and addressing crime in our Downtown every day through increased patrols and the hiring of 29 new officers last calendar year and six more since January of this year. There are also new private security resources for the Downtown and parking structures."

On Tuesday, KCAL News counted that about half of the storefronts in the once-thriving shopping center are vacant. Alle said what's left isn't sustainable.

"Our sales tax revenue that funds the police, the fire, street services, is down dramatically," he said.

The Williamsons brought their aunt to the Promenade since she was visiting from Nebraska, however, their mom refused to go anywhere near them.

"My mom came out to visit. She said she was pickpocketed," said Dylan. "Had to replace all the credit cards. She doesn't want to come back here anymore."