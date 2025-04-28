Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Monica residents complain of constant noise near Waymo charging station

By Laurie Perez,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Waymo charging station causing problems for Santa Monica neighbors
Waymo charging station causing problems for Santa Monica neighbors 03:05

Some Santa Monica residents are making their complaints known due to the constant noise that they say is the result of the Waymo charging station located near their homes. 

There's a constantly droning hum, as well as a glare from the parking lot that houses the hundreds of vehicles stored near Euclid Street and Broadway. It opened about six months ago and has been an issue since, many say. 

"It looks like the Las Vegas Strip here," said Nancy Taylor, one of the many who is fed up with the nuisance.

On top of the lights is the noises that come from the vehicles, be it the back-up alert beeping or car alarms going off, neighbors say that sleep and relaxation is disrupted by the driverless cars charging up. 

Waymo issued a statement on the situation upon request from CBS News Los Angeles. 

"We strive to be good neighbors ... We are in ongoing conversation with the City's Department of Transportation and are actively working with the agency as we explore and implement mitigations that address neighbors' concern," the statement said, in part.

City officials have confirmed that they are in fact working with Waymo to address the complaints about the car noise, workers conversing too loudly and the constant vacuuming of the cars. 

In the weeks since complaints began to file in, Waymo says that they have limited work hours at the site, purchased quieter equipment and planted trees to try and buffer the sound and light escaping from the lot. 

"I think they're trying, but not fast enough," Taylor said. "It's hard for me to imagine you could have a driverless car and not be able to fix this element of it."

Neighbors have suggested an array of solutions, including lowering or dismantling the back-up sound and the humming sound inside of the charging lots. City and Waymo leaders say it's more complicated as federal regulations require that EVs beep to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of their presence. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.