Santa Monica Pier temporarily evacuated for non-credible bomb threat, police say

The Santa Monica Pier was temporarily evacuated on Saturday afternoon as police investigated what was determined to be a non-credible bomb threat.

Police were called to the popular attraction for tourists and beachgoers at around 5:30 p.m. upon receiving a report that a "potential bomb threat" was directed at the pier, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

A large group of Santa Monica police on the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, April 4, 2026 following a non-credible bomb threat. CBS LA

"SMPD personnel arrived on the scene immediately to assess the situation. In coordination with specialized units, officers conducted a thorough sweep of the area," the release said. "Following this investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible."

While the pier remained open during the assessment, many of the people who were moved away from the area where officers were conducting their work. SkyCal was overhead as a large group of people waited at the end of the pier while law enforcement personnel swept the pier.

"All operations at the Pier have returned to a normal status," police said. They advised that there would be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day out of an abundance of caution.

There was no information provided on who made the potential threat or how officers learned of the incident.