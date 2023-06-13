Santa Monica hospital asking for help identifying unconscious patient

A Santa Monica hospital is searching for anyone that could help identify an incapacitated patient that was found in an alley.

According to the Providence Saint John's Health Center, the woman is around 60 years old. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She is currently residing at the hospital's intensive care unit and "is unable to participate in her care."

Providence Saint John's

The medical center said she was found unconscious in an alley along the beach near 1701 South Ocean Front Walk.

Anyone who can identify this patient is asked to call the hospital ICU at (310) 829-8745.