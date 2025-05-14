Watch CBS News
Santa Monica College student arrested by ICE, according to the school

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

Santa Monica College student arrested by ICE agents near his West LA home
Santa Monica College student arrested by ICE agents near his West LA home 01:19

A Santa Monica College student was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to the school. 

The arrest happened near the student's West Los Angeles home on May 5, according to SMC. School officials said he was deported but is physically safe and seeking legal aid. 

The community college said federal agents have not been on their campuses. 

"We recognize the fear, anxiety, and uncertainty many in the college community may be feeling, especially—at this time—undocumented/immigrant students, and those from mixed-status families," the community college wrote. "Santa Monica College remains committed to upholding an inclusive teaching-learning environment where all students may pursue their educational goals, irrespective of immigration status."

The school also released the administration's process if federal immigration agents enter the campus. Resources for immigrants can be found on their website here.

