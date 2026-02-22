Watch CBS News
Santa Clarita pizzeria closed down after underground electrical vault explosions, LA County firefighters say

Dean Fioresi
A Santa Clarita pizzeria and the surrounding area were closed on Sunday afternoon after several underground explosions occurred inside of an electrical vault, according to Los Angeles County firefighters. 

The first explosion was reported just before 12:10 p.m. in the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard near Magic Mountain Parkway, LACoFD officials told CBS LA. They said that an electrical vault located in front of Toppers Pizza Place experienced three separate explosions. 

Crews evacuated the restaurant as a precaution and said that the building itself wasn't involved. 

They said that there was no fire as a result of the explosions, but crews remained on scene until just after 2 p.m. to monitor the situation. 

SoCal Edison personnel were called to the scene, but would not confirm if there was an explosion involving their equipment. A power outage briefly affected about 670 customers before service was restored. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

