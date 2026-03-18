LA County detectives seek additional victims of Santa Clarita after-school employee arrested for child sex abuse

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking potential additional victims of an after-school employee who worked in Santa Clarita.

Elizabeth Elizarrara, 32, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, after investigators began looking into allegations of sexual assault of a minor, according to a news release from LASD.

"The victim and suspect initially met at an after-school program located on the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue in the city of Santa Clarita," LASD's release said. "Ms. Elizarraraz was employed by the school program, and the victim attended the program."

Deputies did not name the program, but the address provided is located near the Placerita Junior High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.

Elizabeth Elizarraraz, the after-school program employee who was arrested for sexual assault of a minor in March 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday, and Elizarraraz was charged with six felony counts of lewd acts upon a child.

"Based on the nature of the offenses, coupled with the facts that Ms. Elizarraraz has had contact with numerous juveniles in the course of her employment, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the release said.

Detectives described Elizarraraz as a woman who is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 205 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows more or who believes they know a victim was urged to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (661) 471-1519.