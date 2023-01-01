Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Anita Park cancels New Year's Day events due to rainy weather

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Jan. 1)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (Jan. 1) 02:46

Santa Anita Park was forced to cancel their annual New Year's Day racing program due to sporadic rain throughout the area. 

All tickets sold to spectators will be fully-refunded, according to track officials. 

Racing is scheduled to resume on Monday with 10 races, the first of which is scheduled for noon.

Chris Merz, Director of Racing at Santa Anita Park, said that over an inch worth of rain fell on the track on Saturday, which was not sealed until after the day's races had been completed. 

Four of the races scheduled on Sunday will be scheduled as "extra races" on Friday. 

Los Alamitos Race Course was expected to continue with their Sunday card despite the weather. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.