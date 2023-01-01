Santa Anita Park cancels New Year's Day events due to rainy weather

Santa Anita Park was forced to cancel their annual New Year's Day racing program due to sporadic rain throughout the area.

All tickets sold to spectators will be fully-refunded, according to track officials.

Racing is scheduled to resume on Monday with 10 races, the first of which is scheduled for noon.

Chris Merz, Director of Racing at Santa Anita Park, said that over an inch worth of rain fell on the track on Saturday, which was not sealed until after the day's races had been completed.

Four of the races scheduled on Sunday will be scheduled as "extra races" on Friday.

Los Alamitos Race Course was expected to continue with their Sunday card despite the weather.