Santa Ana police warn of crackdown on World Cup celebrations ahead of Mexico-Ecuador match

Santa Ana police are warning of a crackdown on World Cup celebrations ahead of the Mexico-Ecuador match on Tuesday, a week after hundreds of fans flooded city streets following their win over Czechia.

In a news release shared on social media, the Santa Ana Police Department said that last week's celebration led to the impounding of a car that was recorded "doing donuts and vandalizing street property."

"Our Directed Patrol officers identified the vehicle, tracked it through [Automatic License Plate Reader] hits across the city, and located it today," the release said. "A seizure warrant was obtained, and the vehicle was impounded."

Police said that David Martinez, 27, of Westminster, was booked on reckless driving and felony vandalism charges in connection with the incident.

Aerial footage from Santa Ana last week showed the crowded city streets as people lit fireworks and climbed onto cars as they burned out, creating massive clouds of smoke.

"They were doing their donuts, everybody. I mean, it was like a rally. It was amazing, it was cool. It was a movie," said Ashley Sophia, who was one of the many who gathered on Fourth Street after the Mexico-Czechia game. "You had to definitely be there. I got hurt."

While Sophia escaped with minor injuries, police say that while it can be exciting, it's just that — spinning cars narrowly missing spectators and illegal fireworks — that could lead to more serious injury or death.

Police said that Tuesday night's matchup should be a time to celebrate with friends, family and fellow fans, but that is it "NOT an excuse for reckless driving, street takeovers, or destroying our community."

"We want people to come out, but again, just watch it and celebrate safely and responsibly," said Santa Ana PD Officer Natalie Garcia. "We don't want anyone injured. We don't want to arrest anyone. We want everyone to get home safely."

Though officers didn't detail exactly what steps they would take to mitigate the after-game celebrations, they issued a stern warning to people who may be visiting Santa Ana for the match.

"If you're planning to come to Santa Ana and engage in criminal activity, know this: we're watching, we're investigating, and we will hold you accountable," the release said. "Celebrate responsibly... because your viral video could become our next case."

During the Group Stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico became the first team to qualify for the Knockout Stage, which led to a similar celebration in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhoods.