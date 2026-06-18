Mexico fans celebrate World Cup win against South Korea in Los Angeles streets

After failing to get out of the group stage in 2022, Mexico became the first team to advance to the knockout round after defeating South Korea in the World Cup on Thursday.

With watch parties scattered through the city, Mexico fans in Los Angeles took to the streets to celebrate the team's success following the final whistle.

The celebrations remained mostly peaceful, though at times some people jumped on top of cars in Koreatown. Crowds also gathered in Boyle Heights after the win, with officers standing nearby to monitor the party in the streets.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert, which keeps officers on duty even after their shifts end. The department has used this measure in the past for the Dodgers' World Series win, protests and other large events in the city.

After some time, officers urged the crowd to disperse and formed skirmish lines. In spite of this, the celebrations continued with some people lighting fireworks.

Similar gatherings happened across LA County, including Huntington Park, where a street takeover started to form. After the street takeover, some men briefly started playing soccer only to be interrupted by another person doing donuts in the middle of the intersection.