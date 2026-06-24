Fans pack Santa Ana streets after Mexico's World Cup win

Fans packed the streets in Santa Ana and celebrated Mexico's World Cup win on Wednesday.

After securing a spot in the knockout stage last week, Mexico added another victory and a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Czechia.

The team's success drew crowds not only in Santa Ana but also in neighborhoods in East Los Angeles and Huntington Park, as it did last week.

While the celebrations were mostly peaceful, some drivers in Santa Ana started doing burnouts as the crowds marched near their cars. Others launched fireworks into the sky at an intersection.