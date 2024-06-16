Watch CBS News
Santa Ana woman booked on suspicion of murder following shooting in Anaheim

By Iris Salem

A Santa Ana woman has been booked on suspicion of murder following a suspected gang-related shooting. 

Police responded to the 800 block of W. Cottonwood Cir following a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims, identified as Jose Andres Abrego, 30, of Anaheim, died at a hospital. The second victim, who had been stabbed, is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jannett Cureno. Cureno allegedly fled the scene, but was arrested around 1 p.m. and booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility. Her bail was set at $1 million. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.  

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 11:37 AM PDT

