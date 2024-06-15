Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Morning Weather (June 15)

Sunny skies will follow a cloudy morning throughout much of the Southland. Highs reaching the mid-70s to mid-80s from the beaches to downtown LA, with peak temperatures in the upper-80s to mid-90s in the Valleys.
