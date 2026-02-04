Watch CBS News
Gusty Santa Ana winds, summer-like temperatures expected to impact much of Southern California

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Gusty Santa Ana winds and warm temperatures will affect Southern California on Wednesday, with some communities getting summer-like conditions.

The National Weather Service says a high-pressure system will bring an offshore flow, which will make Wednesday the hottest day of the week. Most areas will have temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will end up being in the 80s across most of the coast and valleys. The NWS said temperatures in some areas, including Burbank, LAX and Long Beach, could possibly break records.

Along with the heat, moderate Santa Ana winds will also be affecting parts of the region. CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday for Orange County, the Inland Empire, the mountains and the valleys. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph in wind-prone communities.

Weather officials recommend residents bring in unsecured objects from their yard and avoid driving during high winds. 

