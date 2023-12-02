Santa Ana police searching for child sex abuse suspect

Authorities are seeking help in locating a sexual assault suspect who targeted a child in Santa Ana in late-November.

Nicola Santa Ana Police Department

Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in the 500 block of N. Mortimer Street on Nov. 28, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

"Gonzalez fled his residence after being confronted by the victim's family members," police said. They have been unable to locate him since.

Police have an active warrant for Gonzalez's arrest for various child sexual assault charges.

He is described as standing around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (714) 245-8379.