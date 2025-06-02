Santa Ana police investigate deadly shooting of 60-year-old man

A 60-year-old man was shot to death behind a Santa Ana strip mall Sunday afternoon.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the shooting happened at roughly 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. 1st Street and S. Newhope Street. Officers found victim Armando Barocio Salcido, 60, behind the complex.

Police said he was unresponsive and had a single gunshot wound. Paramedics from the Fountain Valley Fire Department treated Salcido but ultimately pronounced him dead.

Detectives are unsure about the motive behind the shooting. They are hoping to find any witnesses and information about Salcido's death.

Santa Ana PD urged anyone with information to contact detectives at (714) 245-8390. Anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227.