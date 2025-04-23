Santa Ana police arrest alleged serial cat killer

A Santa Ana man has been arrested for allegedly luring neighborhood cats to his home, then harming and killing them.

The Santa Ana Police Department announced on Wednesday the arrest of Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 45, after investigating multiple reports of neighborhood cat abuse and deaths over several weeks.

Neighbors in Westminster and Santa Ana took to social media to spread the word of a man caught on surveillance cameras luring cats.

Based on evidence gathered, victim and witness statements, detectives executed a search warrant at Acosta's residence near W. Wilshire Avenue and S. Diamond Street, where according to police, they found evidence of dozens of dead cats, and took him into custody.

Acosta is also suspected of abducting a Bengal Lynx cat, named Clubber, from the feline's home in Westminster last month, police said. The 10-month-old cat was returned to its owner after she posted online about it. Eva Corlew said at the time of the nabbing, she checked her security cameras and saw that a man grabbed Clubber and carried it into a white truck.

Corlew said after she shared her story in a neighborhood chatroom, she learned that similar incidents happened to people in Santa Ana.

"I feel a little scared that this person is out there stealing multiple cats, not just mine, and doing god knows what with them," she said earlier.

Acosta was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail on felony charges related to animal cruelty.