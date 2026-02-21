1 dead, 1 wounded after Santa Ana shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded when they were shot at while driving in Santa Ana late Friday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Borchard Avenue, said a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was expected to survive, according to the police release.

Just a minute after the initial call, police were called to the 700 block of E. Elder Avenue after learning of a man who was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as 22-year-old David Nicholas Bravo Martinez.

Investigators say that the victims were driving in the area near the 700 block of E. Elder Avenue when they were shot. The surviving victim, who hasn't been identified yet, then drove the car to the 1200 block of E. Borchard Avenue, where he called police to say that they had been shot.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone who has more information was urged to contact SAPD investigators at (714) 245-8390.