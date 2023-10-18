Santa Ana authorities search for hit-and-run suspect leaving 12-year-old critical
A twelve-year-old walking to school in Santa Ana is in critical condition following a hit and run, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. at MCfadden Avenue, east of Newhope Street. Police say the child was struck by a newer, lowrider, dark blue Honda as they walked to Fitz Intermediate Language Academy, a middle school.
McFadden Street remains closed off as the investigation continues. The driver has not been located.
This is a developing story.
