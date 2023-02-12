San Pedro intersection dedicated as NAACP Square

A popular intersection in San Pedro was dedicated today as NAACP Square, honoring the foundation founded more than a century ago.

The nation's oldest civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is set to celebrate its 114th anniversary on Sunday, just a day after the intersection of West Third and South Mesa Streets were dedicated on Saturday.

Mayor Karen Bass spoke at the ceremony, which was held at noon, in front of the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, the establishment well-known as the home church of Joe Gatlin, who was among the leaders of the 2015 effort to "re-energize" the San Pedro/Wilmington branch of the NAACP.

"We must celebrate and recognized the contributions of the African American community throughout the 15th Council District, beyond Black History Month," said Councilmember Tim McOsker. "Now, when you're driving or walking by South Mesa and West Third Street, take a moment to reflect. Across all of our communities, and throughout the One-Five, by uplifiting each other, we can be stronger together."

While San Pedro's Black population is less than 5% of the residents, "this street dedication shows that humility does exist and that no matter how much of a minority a group of people are, they are still human and deserve the same amount of representation, respect and celebration," said Cheyenne Bryant, President of the San Pedro/Wilmington NAACP Branch.