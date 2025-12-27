5 injured after second-story deck collapses in San Pedro

Five people were injured on Sunday when a second-story deck collapsed in San Pedro, according to firefighters.

It happened at around 5:25 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of S. Spearing Avenue, said a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"All patients are awake, alert and being assessed for injuries," firefighters said. It's unclear if any of the victims required hospitalization due to injuries suffered in the incident.

It's unclear why the deck collapsed.