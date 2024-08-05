Pregnant San Mateo woman killed, boyfriend arrested after fleeing to SoCal

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-5-24 PIX Now afternoon edition 8-5-24 08:06

A San Mateo man was arrested by authorities in Southern California on suspicion of murder after his girlfriend and their unborn child were found dead in their home over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, San Mateo police officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of South B Street on reports of a woman who was in "full arrest". Paramedics told police that the 37-year-old woman, who was about 9 months pregnant, was pronounced deceased along with the unborn child.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the woman's live-in boyfriend was the likely suspect. The boyfriend had left the home before police arrived.

Investigators began tracking the boyfriend's whereabouts and determined that he was traveling by vehicle to Southern California. Police in the city of West Covina, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles, found the suspect's vehicle and made an arrest.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Coleman, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and other charges.

San Mateo Police said Monday that officers have traveled to Southern California to interview Coleman and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging survivors of domestic violence or who may know someone who needs resources to contact CORA, the county's only agency dedicated to helping those impacted by intimate partner abuse. CORA can be reached at 800-300-1080 or by visiting https://www.corasupport.org/.