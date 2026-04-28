LA County homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot in trunk of car

A homicide investigation was launched on Tuesday after a man was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the trunk of a car in the San Gabriel Valley.

In a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that they were called to the 1900 block of Los Robles Avenue in San Marino at around 2:30 a.m. to assist the San Marino Police Department with an ongoing incident.

Deputies said that a San Marino PD officer pulled an older model Ford sedan over at the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Monterey Road for a vehicle code violation, and as the officer exited their patrol car, the driver of the Ford exited and ran on foot, heading east.

"Officers then found an unresponsive male adult in the trunk of the sedan suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso," the release said.

The vehicle where a man was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds early April 28, 2026 in San Marino. CBS LA

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics in critical condition "with death considered imminent," the LASD release said.

Officers detained a man who was sitting in the front passenger seat. He has been identified as a person of interest, but his identity has not yet been revealed as the investigation continues.

Despite a search of the area, neither San Marino PD officers nor LASD deputies could locate the driver of the car. He was described as wearing dark clothing and standing about 5 and a half feet tall with a "dark complexion," according to LASD's release.