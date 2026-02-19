Orange County man charged with murder for allegedly killing estranged wife on Valentine's Day

A 62-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on Valentine's Day at the San Juan Capistrano home they still shared.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Stephen Anthony Demora first called his sister-in-law around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 to tell her that he had killed his wife with a knife at their home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Demora walking out, allegedly covered in blood. His wife of 30 years, Debora Demora, 59, was lying on the garage floor, dead with stab wounds.

The couple had been estranged for 10 years but continued to live in the home together. According to the district attorney's office, Demora believed his estranged wife had a date with another man during the Valentine's Day weekend.

Demora was treated at a hospital for alleged self-inflicted injuries.

Demora has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon, a knife. He is being held on $1 million bail and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if convicted on all charges.