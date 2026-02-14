Orange County deputies arrest estranged husband after woman found stabbed to death

Orange County deputies arrested the estranged husband of a woman who was fatally stabbed in San Juan Capistrano early Saturday morning.

They were called to a home in the 26000 block of Laurelwood Lane at around 6:30 a.m. after learning of a domestic incident, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies arrived and located a woman in her 60s deceased from apparent stab wounds in the garage," the release said.

The suspect, only identified as a man in his 60s, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, deputies said, noting that once he is released, he would be booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

"The victim and suspect are believed to be estranged spouses who both lived at the residence," deputies said.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation. Anyone who knows more was urged to contact them at (714) 647-7000.