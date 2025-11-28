San Jose police investigate shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall that sent 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot at San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair on Black Friday, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said they first received a report of a shooting at about 5:40 p.m.

Two victims were located and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Their latest condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and not an active shooter. Police are evacuating the mall to confirm there's no ongoing threat to the public.

People are urged to avoid the mall while officers investigate the shooting.

"My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a post on X. "Currently, there is no ongoing threat to the community but please avoid the area."

No information about a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.