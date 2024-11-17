San Gabriel Valley's iconic parrot population being targeted in shootings, wildlife activists say

Animal advocates believe that someone is targeting the San Gabriel Valley's iconic wild parrot population, leading them to plead with local law enforcement for help.

In the last few weeks, wildlife experts report that they've had more than a dozen of the birds turn up dead or injured as a result of the shootings. They say that the shootings have left some of the birds with holes through their bodies and broken wings. Some have even been run over by cars after being shot and falling out of the sky.

The latest victim was recovered on Sunday in Temple City, said Cleo Watts, one of the many working to rehabilitate the injured birds.

Watts runs Cleo's Critters, a non-profit wild animal rescue and rehab center, and says that they've been overwhelmed with winged patients in recent weeks.

"Broken wings, missing wings, one came in just yesterday that was missing half his wing," she said. "Broken legs, a lot of them are shot down dead."

Veterinarians have recovered multiple pellets from the birds by using x-rays that reveal where the ammunition lodges itself.

Kim Bachar is one of the veterinary technicians that's helping triage the wave of injured birds.

"To see these poor, bloody birds with exploded wings or anything else, I know it's graphic, but to see that, that's something you can't as they say, unsee," she said.

They've reported the troubling trend to police and the Pasadena Humane Society, but otherwise say that the parrot population in the area is thriving as usual.

It's still a mystery as to how the birds came to the area and decided to call it home, which despite the uniqueness of the situation, can be a nuisance for some residents. Regardless, locals don't think that's any reason to shoot or target the birds with any sort of violent crime.

The more serious patients are transferred to SoCal Parrot Rescue in San Diego. Those parrots that are saved will be released back into the wild, Watts said.