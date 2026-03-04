CHP officers chasing stolen pickup truck in the San Gabriel Valley

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck in the San Gabriel Valley.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect was seen driving at speeds up to 115 miles per hour and swerving around other drivers on the southbound 605 Freeway.

The chase began in the San Fernando Valley with Los Angeles Police Department officers, but as the suspect, in a lifted Ford Raptor pickup truck, continued fleeing along freeways, it was handed over to CHP.

Just after 10:20 p.m., the suspect exited the 605 Freeway in Whittier view the Slauson Avenue offramp, after narrowly missing a collision with a parked truck in a construction zone.

