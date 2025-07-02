Watch CBS News
Local News

San Gabriel neighbors evacuated after illegal fireworks bust

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County authorities evacuated several homes and businesses in San Gabriel on Wednesday afternoon after police found a stash of illegal fireworks.

A city spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., the United States Postal Service reported a suspicious package at 1818 S. San Gabriel Boulevard to the San Gabriel Police Department. 

Postal inspectors met a person at the location who allegedly admitted to possessing illegal fireworks, according to the city. 

The city evacuated homes and businesses within a 500-foot perimeter of the location. It also closed San Gabriel Boulevard between Valley Boulevard and Marshall Street while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad and the San Gabriel Fire Department removed the homemade fireworks from the area for disposal. 

The road closure and evacuations are expected to last until about 7 p.m.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.