San Gabriel neighbors evacuated after illegal fireworks bust

Los Angeles County authorities evacuated several homes and businesses in San Gabriel on Wednesday afternoon after police found a stash of illegal fireworks.

A city spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., the United States Postal Service reported a suspicious package at 1818 S. San Gabriel Boulevard to the San Gabriel Police Department.

Postal inspectors met a person at the location who allegedly admitted to possessing illegal fireworks, according to the city.

The city evacuated homes and businesses within a 500-foot perimeter of the location. It also closed San Gabriel Boulevard between Valley Boulevard and Marshall Street while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad and the San Gabriel Fire Department removed the homemade fireworks from the area for disposal.

The road closure and evacuations are expected to last until about 7 p.m.