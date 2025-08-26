Suspect still at large after San Fernando Valley police pursuit

Police are searching for a suspect believed to have assaulted an officer early Tuesday morning, which led to a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a pursuit began around 4:02 a.m. and lasted until about 4:31, ending in the area of Calvin Avenue and Hatteras Street in Tarzana. It's not yet clear how the pursuit came to an end.

The suspect exited his vehicle after the pursuit and remains outstanding as of 6 a.m.

Aerial images from the scene showed several LAPD vehicles outside of a home with a SUV parked in the driveway.

The suspect is wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, according to the LAPD. The circumstances around that allegation are not yet clear.

Police said the pursuit had no relation to a traffic collision on the 101 Freeway near Tarzana early Tuesday morning, which forced a brief closure of three northbound lanes.