Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD arrests man for allegedly vandalizing multiple Jewish businesses in San Fernando Valley

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles police have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized multiple Jewish businesses in the San Fernando Valley dating back to August last year. 

In a news release, LAPD officials said that their Major Crimes Division began investigating "a series of vandalism incidents targeting Jewish businesses along the Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue corridors."

"The vandalism involved the defacement of properties with swastikas and other hate-related graffiti," police said. 

On Jan. 29, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's home in the San Fernando Valley. They arrested Jose Antonio Montes Gutierrez without incident. While searching his home, investigators said that they found "items of evidence related to the crime."

He was booked at Van Nuys Jail on five felony counts, which included hate crime and felony vandalism, police said. He was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. 

"Investigators will continue to review the case and the evidence collected, and will work with the District Attorney's Office for further follow-up," the release said. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 486-7220. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue