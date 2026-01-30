LAPD arrests man for allegedly vandalizing multiple Jewish businesses in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized multiple Jewish businesses in the San Fernando Valley dating back to August last year.

In a news release, LAPD officials said that their Major Crimes Division began investigating "a series of vandalism incidents targeting Jewish businesses along the Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue corridors."

"The vandalism involved the defacement of properties with swastikas and other hate-related graffiti," police said.

On Jan. 29, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's home in the San Fernando Valley. They arrested Jose Antonio Montes Gutierrez without incident. While searching his home, investigators said that they found "items of evidence related to the crime."

He was booked at Van Nuys Jail on five felony counts, which included hate crime and felony vandalism, police said. He was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

"Investigators will continue to review the case and the evidence collected, and will work with the District Attorney's Office for further follow-up," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 486-7220.