Several burn scar communities across Southern California are under evacuation warnings on Thursday after as a heavy rainstorm is expected to cause flooding and dangerous conditions.

On Wednesday, local and county officials issued evacuation warnings for the Palisades, Hurst, Sunset, Eaton, Kenneth and Canyon burn scar areas.

Officials warn that heavy rainfall could cause flooding, debris flows and mudslides. The National Weather Service says wildfires strip away protective plants and change the way soil absorbs water, causing runoff even during moderate storms.

There is a flood watch in effect in Ventura County until 3 p.m. and Los Angeles County until 6 p.m. Thursday. The areas at risk of flooding include burn scar areas, low-lying lots and foothill communities.

Forecasters say the bulk of the rain will fall during the morning hours, particularly during the morning commute. Rain rates could reach up to an inch per hour.

Rainfall totals will likely be between 1 and 3 inches in most areas, with the foothills getting closer to 3 and 5 inches.

The NWS says people who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to evacuate if conditions become dangerous. They also recommend residents monitor weather alerts for possible flash flood warnings.

The rain is supposed to taper off Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Conditions will dry out by Friday heading into the weekend.