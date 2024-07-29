San Dimas woman charged with killing wife and wounding mother-in-law with sword

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a woman who allegedly killed her wife and seriously wounded her mother-in-law with a sword nearly two weeks ago.

"This tragic case demonstrates the insidious problem of domestic violence that affects many throughout our country," District Attorney George Gascón said.

Weichien Huang, 44, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if she's convicted of the two charges levied against her: one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors added the enhancements of inflicting serious bodily injury on a person 70 years or older and using a sword in the commission of the crimes.

It happened on July 18 after Huang and her 47-year-old wife, Chen Chen Fei, started arguing at their home at the intersection of Bassett Court and S. Huntington Drive in San Dimas. Huang allegedly attacked her wife and mother-in-law with the katana, which is commonly referred to as a samurai sword, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Despite suffering severe wounds, the mother-in-law wrestled the sword away from Huang and ran outside for help. Fei died at the scene. However, her mother survived and remains in a stable condition, according to detectives.

A sword was found near deputies at the scene. KCAL News

Huang was hospitalized before being booked on July 24. Prosecutors will seek to hold Huang on a $3 million bail.

"We are deeply saddened by this horrific violence and our hearts go out to the victims' loved ones and community," Gascón said. "Our Bureau of Victim Services is readily available to assist the surviving victim during this time."